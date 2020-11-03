Limerick students win top prizes at Texaco Children’s Art Competition

Three Limerick students were winners of Special Merit Awards for artworks that final adjudicator, Professor Declan McGonagle said “were imaginative and displayed high levels of skill” in this year’s 66th Texaco Children’s Art Competition

The local winners were Evan Phelan (age 18), from University of Limerick for his work entitled 'Of Mischief And Marmalade’; Dan Killackey (16) from Ardscoil Rís for his work entitled ‘Margaret’ and Emma Spain (15) from Scoil Mhuire Agus Íde, Newcastle West for her work entitled 'A Portrait Of My Sister’.

No stranger to the Competition, Evan won a Special Merit Award on two previous occasions, last year and in 2017.

With the onset of Covid-19, the Competition had to be extended over a longer period this year with delays to the final adjudication process and the announcement of winners.

As a result, activities normally undertaken during April and May – traditionally, the introduction of winners to the media and the formal presentation of prizes – had to be set aside as a consequence of which prizes will be delivered by hand without the possibility of an awards ceremony.