Shaws Department Stores

If you wish, you can contact us using any of the methods below. 29 Glentworth Street, Limerick Ireland Email: news@limerickleader.ie Telephone: 061 214500
This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on