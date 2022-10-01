LISTEN: Tommy Barrett, Treaty Utd manager: 'I'm very proud of the boys'

TREATY United are within touching distance of securing a promotion play-off semi-final spot in the SSE Airtricity League First Division after claiming a point in their 1-1 draw with second-placed Galway United at the Markets Field on Friday night.
Treaty United looked on course to secure their place in the play-offs with two games to spare when the home side led John Caulfield's visitors 1-0 in the 79th minute thanks to Enda Curran's 18th goal of the season.
However, Galway secured a share of the spoils after Stephen Walsh netted from the penalty spot after the controversial awarding of a spot kick to the visitors.
Treaty United now switch their focus to next Friday night's meeting with Waterford FC at the RSC, 7.45pm, when victory for Barrett's side would guarantee a play-off place.
Following Friday night's game at the Markets Field, Leader Sport caught up with Treaty United boss Tommy Barrett.
The scholarship will help the students study the Masters in Classical String Performance at the University of Limerick
John Kiely pictured with the Minister for Education, Norma Foley and Senator Fiona O'Loughlin at the Fianna Fáil Ard Fheis | PICTURE: Twitter/@NormaFoleyTD1
Between August 22 and August 28, 391 homeless adults accessed local authority managed emergency accommodation in Limerick and Clare. | FILE PHOTO
Leonie Lynch, founder of Juspy, with Chloe Meskell, Crecora and Kate O'Hanlon, Kildimo Photo: Adrian Butler
Nearly 20 submissions were received in relation to the proposed traffic calming scheme | PICTURES: Adrian Butler
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.