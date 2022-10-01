Search

01 Oct 2022

LISTEN: Tommy Barrett, Treaty Utd manager: 'I'm very proud of the boys'

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor, at Markets Field

01 Oct 2022 12:11 PM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

TREATY United are within touching distance of securing a promotion play-off semi-final spot in the SSE Airtricity League First Division after claiming a point in their 1-1 draw with second-placed Galway United at the Markets Field on Friday night.

Treaty United looked on course to secure their place in the play-offs with two games to spare when the home side led John Caulfield's visitors 1-0 in the 79th minute thanks to Enda Curran's 18th goal of the season.

However, Galway secured a share of the spoils after Stephen Walsh netted from the penalty spot after the controversial awarding of a spot kick to the visitors.

Treaty United now switch their focus to next Friday night's meeting with Waterford FC at the RSC, 7.45pm, when victory for Barrett's side would guarantee a play-off place.

Following Friday night's game at the Markets Field, Leader Sport caught up with Treaty United boss Tommy Barrett.

