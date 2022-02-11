LISTEN: UL manager Declan Brouder on Sigerson Cup semi-final win over DCU

UL reached just a second ever Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup final and first for 25 years following their 0-14 to 0-11 semi-final win over DCU at Netwatch Cullen Park in Carlow on Thursday night.
UL will face NUIG in the Sigerson Cup final next Wednesday evening after Maurice Sheridan’s side overcame MTU Kerry Campus by 3 points after extra time at Mick Neville Park.
UL had led their semi-final against DCU 0-8 to 0-7 at half-time.
The Limerick side have reached a first Sigerson Cup final since 1997. This year was ULs first semi final appearance in the competition since 2017.
Managed by Newcastle West's Declan Brouder with coach-selectors DJ Collins and Adare brothers Stephen and Davin Lavin, UL had already beaten IT Sligo, Letterkenny IT and Queens University in this year's Sigerson Cup.
Adare and Limerick defender Paul Maher captains the UL team.
The semi-final between UL and DCU was streamed live on the Electric Ireland You Tube channel and can be watched back in full now.
After the game Oisin Langan spoke to UL Manager Declan Brouder.
Pictured in Templeglantine were Gearóid McEvoy, Reforest Nation; Shirley Sheehan and Tadhg Mulcahy, Templeglantine Community Development; Dr Navchetan Singh and Satwinder Singh of Ecosikh Ireland.
The boys and girls in fifth class in Kildimo NS are pictured with their teacher, Trish Griffin, following a Zoom interview with Professor Emer Joyce
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.