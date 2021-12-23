LISTEN: Top trainer Henry de Bromhead on Christmas plans ahead of Limerick Festival

THE Mr Binman Limerick Christmas Racing Festival gets underway on St Stephen's Day.
The four-day festival at Greenmount Park, which will feature 28 races, will run until December 29.
Leading trainer Henry de Bromhead spoke with Dave Keena about his plans for the Limerick Festival.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.