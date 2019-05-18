LISTEN: Johann van Graan and Peter O'Mahony say their side 'will come back stronger'

MUNSTER'S semi-final hoodoo against Leinster struck again at the RDS as Leo Cullen's side recorded their four successive win in all competitions over their Irish rivals when securing a deserved 24-9 victory in their Guinness PRO14 last four clash on Saturday. Full Match report here: - Munster Head coach Johann van Graan and captain Peter O'Mahony spoke to the media after the game and admitted that discipline was their achilles heel and that they would 'come back stronger' next season.

For full audio, click above.