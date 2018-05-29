LISTEN: Limerick FC manager Tommy Barrett addresses unpaid wages rumours

LIMERICK FC manager Tommy Barrett has responded to claims on social media in recent days that the players had not been paid their wages last week.

Barrett was speaking to the Limerick Leader prior to the squad's training session at Hogan Park this Tuesday morning.

The Blues boss said players were not due to get paid their wages until this week, the start of the month.

Barrett explained that the club had paid the players before the first of the month on some previous occasions, but in the main the payment was made on the first Friday of the month.

Limerick FC return to action in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division with a crucial fixture against Bohemians at the Markets Field this Friday, 7.45pm.