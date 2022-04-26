LISTEN: Limerick Leader GAA Show Episode 15

THIS week Limerick Leader GAA Correspondent Jerome O'Connell and editor Donn O'Sullivan are back to review Limerick versus Waterford in the senior hurling championship from Saturday evening.
It's also Munster senior football championship weekend where Donn and Jerome look ahead to the meeting of Clare and Limerick in Ennis on Saturday evening.
Limerick's minor hurlers and footballers and the county's U20 hurlers also face crucial Munster championship fixtures this week.
