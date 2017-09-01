Doug Howlett gets new role at Munster

FORMER Munster and All-Black legend Doug Howlett assumes the role of Head of Commercial and Marketing at the province, it has been announced.

In confirming new positions within the organisation, Enda Lynch will now take up the newly created role of Head of Enterprise.

On retiring from the professional game in 2013, Doug Howlett has been instrumental in developing the commercial portfolio for the province in his roles as Corporate Ambassador and Commercial Manager.

Following a stellar playing career, the former All Black and Munster captain displayed the same commitment and professionalism to his off-field endeavours, significantly growing the Patrons programme and associated initiatives, working closely with the Munster Rugby Commercial Board.

Moving into this senior management position, Howlett will lead the Commercial and Marketing department in achieving Munster’s commercial objectives, working closely with the province’s committed sponsors while looking to drive continued success off the field.

In vacating the role, Enda Lynch will now spearhead an exciting new business opportunity, the High Performance Leadership Programme, as Head of Enterprise. Over a five year period, Enda, who transformed the commercial structures by introducing new partnerships, dynamic ticket pricing and enhanced relationship management, will now look to bring his wealth of experience to this newly created role.

This enterprise will see Munster Rugby, in partnership with the University of Limerick, expand beyond the current on-pitch and associated core business, building a wider network in the business community while providing a best-in-class development opportunity for corporate management.

Commenting on the appointments Munster Rugby Chief Executive Officer Garrett Fitzgerald said: “In a challenging market we continue to maintain a positive commercial standpoint thanks to the commitment of our invaluable sponsors, the Commercial Board and the development of our off-field opportunities.

“In driving off field success further we are fortunate to call on the services of Doug and Enda as we move on to the next stage of commercial growth for the organisation. Both continue to deliver in meeting the demands of an ever changing environment while managing the excellent relations we have forged with our stakeholders over the years.”