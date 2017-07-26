Limerick students set for World University Games

Student Sport Ireland (SSI) has today announced the Team that will represent Ireland in 2017 World University Games in Taipei . Over 10,000 athletes will come together in Taipei, Taiwan to compete in some 300 medal events, across 21 sports at the 29th World University Games, 19-30 August

Sixty four Irish athletes will compete in many codes with UL’s Neasa Fahy-O’Donnell as head of the travelling delegation.

One of the more notable local names on the list is Irish 100m hurdle champion Sarah Lavin, who will travel with her coach Noelle Morrissey. The Nenagh native is Athletic’s coach to the squad, who would be expected to medal at the games.

UL are represented on the track by Michelle Finn (3,000m) Niamh Whelan (100m) and Paul Byrne (400m hurdles). In the pool, Rory McEvoy, out of UL will be in action in the 50m backstroke.

Kathryn Fahy from UL will travel as lead physio, while the Limerick contingent is completed by LIT’s David Rooney, who will travel to the games as the Women’s Football Goalkeeping coach.

A full list of athletes selection is available to see here.