Munster Senior Cup final defeat again for Young Munster

YOUNG Munster were powerless to stop Cork Constitution completing a historic five-in-a-row of Munster Senior Cup titles on Sunday afternoon.

In a repeat of the 2016 final, the Cork side again proved too strong to run out 14-0 winners in Musgrave Park.

Twelve months ago it finished 14-7.

Three first-half penalties from Tomás Quinlan put two scores between the sides at the break, and after a hard-fought second-half Robert Jermyn's late try secured victory for Con, who now search their fifth consecutive Bateman Cup title.

This Munster Senior Challenge Cup win was their 28th in the 126 year history of the famed trophy.

CORK CONSTITUTION: L O'Connell; JJ O'Neill, N Hodson, N Kenneally, R Jermyn; T Quinlan, J Higgins; G Duffy, M Abbott, R Burke, B Hayes, C Kindregan, G Lawlor, J Murphy, L Cahill. Replacements: V O'Brien, G Sweeney, C Barry, M Clune, J Poland, L Duffy, S O'Leary.

YOUNG MUNSTER: S Airey; C O'Hanlon, J O'Connor, C Bohane, M Vaughan; A Tynan, J Lyons; G Ryan, G Slattery, C Skehan, T Goggin, M Madden, A Kennedy, D Walsh, D Ryan. Replacements: M O'Mara, P Allen, A McCloskey, D Begley, R Guerin, P Downes, E Mundu.

REFEREE: G Clancy (MAR).