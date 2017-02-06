Nash departs Limerick hurling panel

LIMERICK hurling manager John Kiely has confirmed that Barry Nash has departed his inter-county panel.

Nash was one of the stars of January’s Munster Hurling League and was full forward in the team that lost last week’s final to Cork.

The South Liberties man made his Munster SHC debut last summer and played in all three 2016 championship games under former manager TJ Ryan, after a Man of the Match performance in the 2015 All Ireland U-21 hurling final.

A son of former inter-county full back Mike, Barry is still eligible for the U-21 grade this year.

Nash wasn’t present yesterday when Limerick lost to Waterford in a challenge game in Doon, 3-19 to 1-21.

Both managements played different teams in either half with 30 different Limerick players getting match-time – among them new recruit to the panel Will O’Donoghue, of Na Piarsaigh.

Limerick manager John Kiely confirmed that Nash had “withdrawn from the panel for personal reasons”.

The departure of Nash, leaves Limerick with a 36-man panel for the Allianz Hurling League which starts next Sunday away to Davy Fitzgerald’s Wexford.

Early last week, it is understood that the Limerick management reduced their panel with Barry O’Connell and U-21 quartet of Aaron Gillane, Lorcan Lyons, Robbie Hanley and Seamus Flanagan all departing.