Injury time Cork goal denies Limerick in Munster Hurling League final

AN agonising defeat for Limerick in this Sunday’s Munster Hurling League final in the Gaelic Grounds.

It finished 1-21 to 1-20 with an an Alan Cadogan goal in the fourth minute of injury time snatching the title for Cork in the Co Op Superstores.ie sponsored early season provincial competition.

Limerick led 1-11 to 0-12 at half time after an entertaining 35-minutes of hurling.

It was an opening half in which the teams were level on six occasions.

Cork hit the first three points but then on eight minutes came the first half Limerick goal from David Dempsey after a fine pass from new captain James Ryan.

Dempsey and Diarmaid Byrnes added quick points and Limerick were 1-2 to 0-4 ahead at the end of the opening 10-minutes.

Barry Nash and Graeme Mulcahy had joined free-taker Peter Casey on the scoresheet by the 23th minute to leave it 1-8 to 0-9.

But Cork were back level five minutes from the break until points from Mulcahy and Kyle Hayes saw Limerick ahead by two points at half time in front of an attendance of 2,372.

Limerick were ahead 1-16 to 0-15 midway through the second half.

Then came five in a row from Cork to move them ahead.

Two Peter Casey frees levelled the game and then it looked like David Dempsey had won it for Limerick. A Diarmaid Byrnes free increased the lead to two points until the 74th minute goal from Cadogan sealed the win.

LIMERICK: Nickie Quaid (Effin); Stephen Cahill (Tournafulla), Richie McCarthy (Blackrock), Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh); Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), Declan Hannon (Adare), Gavin O’Mahony (Kilmallock); Paul Browne (Bruff), James Ryan (Garryspillane); Gearoid Hegarty (St Patricks), David Dempsey (Na Piarsaigh), Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry); Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh), Barry Nash (South Liberties), Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock). Subs: Cian Lynch (Patrickswell) for James Ryan (59mins), Kevin O’Brien (Patrickswell) for Kyle Hayes (67mins), Seanie Tobin (Murroe-Boher) for Graeme Mulcahy (73mins).

CORK: Anthony Nash (Kanturk); Stephen McDonnell (Glen Rovers), Colm Spillane (Castlelyons), Damian Cahalane (St Finbarrs); Mark Ellis (Millstreet), Christopher Joyce (Na Piarsaigh), Mark Coleman (Blarney); Lorcan McLoughlin (Kanturk), Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville); Conor Lehane (Midleton), Luke Meade (Newcestown), Shane Kingston (Douglas); Alan Cadogan (Douglas), Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers), Daniel Kearney (Sarsfields). Subs: David Griffin (Carrigaline) for Damien Cahalane (h-t), Killian Burke (Midleton) for Colm Spillane (h-t), Dean Brosnan (Glen Rovers) for Lorcan McLoughlin (h-t), Seamus Harnedy (St Itas) for Darragh Fitzgibbon (57mins), Conor O’Sullivan (Sarsfields) for Stephen McDonnell, inj (73mins).

REFEREE: Philip Kelly (Tipperary).