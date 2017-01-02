Erasmus happy Munster building real squad depth

MUNSTER Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus is happy the province is building squad depth ahead of a crucial run of Champions Cup pool fixtures.

Munster face an unprecedented run of three successive weekends of European fixtures, beginning with Saturday’s Pool 1 clash with French champions Racing 92 in Paris, 3.45pm Irish time.

Erasmus’ Munster maintained their grip on top spot in the Guinness PRO12 with a hard-earned win over Connacht in Galway on New Year’s Eve.

Munster are expected to confirm later on Monday that they have secured the services of South African centre Jaco Taute until the end of the season. Taute has impressed since joining the province on a short-term deal in the autumn.

Erasmus said: “Yes I am, we as a squad are (building depth). But if you look at last week with Darren Sweetnam going off and Alex Wootton got injured and Andrew Conway was, so all of sudden there was doubts. Then you suddenly look thin but Andrew comes through the week.

“There is certainly a lot of potential, but we will still make a lot of mistakes with these young guys. In the next two or three years if we trim down our squad and get some of the guys who are not performing out of the system, and start boosting some of these young guys I think that’s the way we go.

“We will obviously not mention names here, but there is great potential in the group of 43, plus the academy boys, which we must make sure we handle correct.”

In relation to the Taute’s future at Munster, Erasmus said: “Monday (January 2) we will definitely do a press release on that. As I said two days ago, I am just not in a position where I can say this and the deal is done everything is fine.

“There is a few things, it sounds like the same story week after week, but it just isn’t done. But on Monday we will definitely have something on that.”