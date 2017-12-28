Emergency services in Limerick tackle multiple car fires in minutes

EMERGENCY services in Limerick had a busy evening as they responded to a double-vehicle crash and multiple car fires in the space of four minutes this Wednesday.

A total of four Fire Service units from Rathkeale and Kilmallock had to be dispatched to two road traffic incidents in the Elton and Adare areas, shortly after 9.30pm.

Limerick Fire Service was alerted to a double-vehicle collision close to Adare Manor at 9.42pm.

The two cars involved caught on fire, and two units from Rathkeale were dispatched to the scene. It is understood that there were no casualties arising from this incident.

However, the road was closed until 12.10am due to gritting.

Limerick Fire Service was alerted to a car fire on the Knocklong Road, outside Elton, at 9.38pm.

One unit from Kilmallock and one unit from Rathkeale were immediately dispatched to the scene.

The road was closed for some time as Limerick City and County Council was gritting the road due to a “large volume of water on the road”, according to sources.