New plan designed to ease traffic problems in County Limerick town

YET another attempt is underway to find a solution to Abbeyfeale’s traffic congestion and parking problems.

After many months of deliberation and discussion, Limerick City and County Council this week published its new traffic management plan for the county’s second largest town and members of the public have until February 8 to make their views on it known.

A previous traffic plan for the town had to be jettisoned because of opposition from townspeople, primarily on the grounds that provision for parking wasn’t adequate.

However, in the years since, the council has acquired a number of properties in the town which, if demolished, will open a number of possibilities for parking and for free-flow of traffic.

One of these properties is on Main Street and the plan proposes to “modify” this to provide a pedestrian link between the street and the public car park at Grove Crescent. Another property at the junction of Colbert Terrace and New Street will, if demolished, allow for road widening there, which is what is proposed in the new plan.

The plan also proposes new traffic signal controls at Joys Corner and at the Fire Station junction, with pedestrian crossings at both.

The lane widths along the N21 through the town are to be modified with a revised parking layout and there are to be new coach “set-downs” along the Main Street. Coach parking is also to be provided at the rear of Main Street.

A one-way traffic lane is to be provided between the Grove Crescent public car park and the Cedarville housing estate close to the church. A short section of this will be two-way to facilitate local access.

Members of the public can now view the plans in detail during opening hours either at the Abbeyfeale library or the council offices in Newcastle West or County Hall.

Submissions or observations may be made in writing to The Planning and Environmental Services Department, Limerick City and County Council, Dooradoyle Road, Dooradoyle, Limerick on or before 4.00pm on Thursday, February 8, 2018.

Meanwhile, in a separate move, Transport Infrastructure Ireland is proposing new speed limits on the east and west approaches to Abbeyfeale. The 60kph zone limit on the Killarney road is to be moved much closer to the town park.