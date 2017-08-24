A Gala for jobs in Limerick as new convenience stores open in the city

THIRTY-FIVE new retail jobs have been created in Limerick as two new Gala convenience stores open.

Joe’s Gala, a butchery and food hall opened last week at the Ashdown Centre in Courtbrack, near Mary Immaculate College. This unit will be employing 20 people in the former XL store.

The remaining 15 staff will be based at Gala in the Ballysimon Road, which opens next week.

Speaking about the opening of the new stores in Limerick, Paul Cluskey, regional operations executive for Gala Retail Services said: “We are thrilled to have two new Gala stores opening in Limerick, creating many new jobs in the communities in which they are operating.”

He paid a welcome to Joe Giltinane of Joe’s Gala, and Iftakhar Rabbani of Gala Ballysimon Road who are the new franchisees of the two stores.

“We look forward to supporting their stores’ successes moving forward and wish them all the best,” Mr Cluskey added.

Labour councillor Joe Leddin – who lives near Courtbrack Avenue – welcomed the news.

He said: "As a local councillor, it’s great to see an empty unit back opened again, employing 20 new people and providing a service to the area, particularly with the fact we have 3,000 students across the road in Mary Immaculate College. From that point of view, it’s very positive. It’s also a reflection of the growing economy in Limerick in terms of the amount of new business.”

Cllr Leddin also pointed out that the retail sector is one of the region’s biggest employers, on a collective basis.

“There are a whole mix of different companies, and it’s going from strength to strength,” he said.