Mother found dead in County Limerick

GARDAI have confirmed that they are not treating the death of a young County Limerick mother as suspicious.

The body of the woman was discovered at a house in the town of Kilmallock this Sunday morning.

As news of the death of the woman, who is understood to have three young children, began to filter through, locals expressed their sadness.

“It is a very sad situation especially for the children to lose their doting mum so young,” said one.