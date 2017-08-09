Sadness as well-known Limerick retailer Ivan Cremins dies

TRIBUTES are being paid to well-known Limerick retailer, who sadly passed away this Wednesday.

Ivan Cremins ran the landmark Ivan’s store at the Ennis Road for more than 38 years, and was a popular figure in Limerick’s business community.

His shop was widely used by people from across the city and county, with people coming from miles around to sample its famous cream-cakes and crumbed ham.

Mags Brown, the voluntary Caherdavin Community Centre manager, recalled the businessman’s “great way with people”.

“He really looked after the community. He was great for giving out donations without anyone knowing to local groups. He always kept the area around his shop beautifully. He had great pride. He also had a great way with people. I met him one time when my kids were small and bought some carrots for 50p. Ivan went along and gave my children bars of chocolate which probably cost more than this. He did think like this without looking for it back. He was an excellent businessman. But he would always do this,” Mags said.

She noted how Caherdavin Cross, where Ivan’s shop is located, became more popularly known in the area as Ivan’s Cross.

“On a personal basis, I had great time for him. He was a great guy to give you a bit of advice,” Ms Brown added.

Ivan later moved his shop into event and outdoor catering, while a post office also opened in the landmark northside unit.

Early in 2014, after falling into financial difficulties, the shop closed. But it opened under new management the year later, with Ivan’s son Christian one of the employees.

Funeral details will be announced later.