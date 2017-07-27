Major overcrowding at Limerick emergency department

UNIVERSITY Hospital Limerick has experienced major overcrowding in its new emergency department and wards this week, according to daily figures.

Statistics published by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) show that, between Monday morning and this Thursday morning, there were 161 patients being treated on trolleys in the ED and wards.

On Monday morning, there were 36 patients on trolleys, which rose massively to 49 on Tuesday morning.

There were 36 patients on trolleys on Wednesday morning, and this Thursday morning, this jumped to 40 patients.

The new state-of-the-art €25m facility officially opened on May 29, and was launched by Minister for Health Simon Harris on June 13.