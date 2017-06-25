WATCH: Motorist has lucky escape as car overturns in Limerick crash

No serious injuries reported

The scene of the crash at John Carew Link Road

A MOTORIST had a lucky escape this Sunday when the car he was driving overturned at John Carew Link Road in Limerick city.

The 09-D registered Nissan SUV collided with a crash barrier after the driver lost control of the vehicle shortly before 1pm.

Gardai and three units of Limerick City Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene and the road – adjacent to the Maldron Hotel – was closed to traffic for almost an hour.

The driver was treated by HSE paramedics at the scene but did not require treatment in hospital.

The vehicle was removed from the scene by a recovery truck.

While the cause of the accident is being investigated, a number of witnesses said the driver swerved to avoid a dog which  ran in front of vehicle.