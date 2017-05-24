Limerick band The Cranberries forced to cancel 14 tour dates

LIMERICK band The Cranberries has announced the cancellation of 14 concerts across Europe due to "medical reasons associated with a back problem" preventing singer Dolores O’Riordan's from performing.

In a statement issued by the band this Wednesday, the Cranberries said they were "very sorry" for the inconvenience and disappointment caused to fans, but stressed that "Dolores' health is paramount" and that the decision had not been taken lightly.

The band explained that they would be taking a leave of absence from stages across the UK, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, and France over the next four weeks due to the advice issued to the Cranberries' frontwoman.

"Most regrettably, Dolores O’Riordan has been instructed by her doctors to immediately cease work for the next four weeks for medical reasons associated with a back problem. This means that sadly the following shows will not go ahead as planned."

A spokesperson for the band said they were "working hard to try and re-schedule these shows to future dates" and will post further news updates on social media sites as soon as possible.

"We sincerely hope that you will hold on to your ticket until we can update further but if not, please go to place of purchase for your ticket to be refunded. We are very sorry for all and any inconvenience and disappointment that this causes our fans, the decision has not been taken lightly but Dolores’ health is paramount," they stated online.

At present, concerts up to June 16 have been cancelled.

A further 21 gigs have been scheduled after that point across Europe and North America.

News of the cancellations has been greeted with mixed responses from fans online, although the majority have sent their best wishes to the singer.

The band began the tour for their new album, Something Else, on May 1.

The Cranberries’ new album presents acoustic versions of their hits with the Limerick-based Irish Chamber Orchestra’s string quartet, along with three new songs.

They recently played Dublin, Belfast and London, but a Limerick date was not scheduled on the current tour.

The following shows have been cancelled:

24 May The Sage Gateshead

25 May Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

27 May York Barbican

28 May Manchester Bridgewater Hall

30 May Tours Le Vinci

31 May Lyon Amphitheatre de la Cite International

2 June Nantes Centre de Congres de Nantes

4 June Barcelona Auditori Forum

5 June Madrid Barclaycard Centre

7 June Marseille Silo

9 June Strasbourg PMC

10 June Geneva Theatre du Leman

12 June Milan Teatro Arcimboldi

16 June Amsterdam Rai Theatre