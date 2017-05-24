€2.2m specialist skin care unit opens at University Hospital Limerick

A NEW specialist skin treatment unit has officially opened at University Hospital Limerick, following the construction of the €16.5m Leben building and major investment by JP McManus.

The Charles Centre for Dermatology, occupying the fifth floor of the Leben building, is the first of its kind in the Mid-West following a €2.2m boost from the JP McManus Invitational Pro-Am.

The new facility will allow for up to 12,000 outpatient appointments every year.

Consultant dermatologist Dr Bart Ramsay, UL Hospitals Group said that only patients who “suffer with skin disease of skin cancer can really understand the impact their condition has on them”.

“The dermatology patients appreciate its beauty, its sense of spaciousness and calmness as well as the kindness and care they are receiving. The dermatology staff are taking great joy from seeing the positive impact the unit is having on patients.”

UL Hospitals Group chairperson, Prof Niall O’Higgins described the development of the facility over the past five years has been “astonishing”.

UL Hospitals Group CEO, Colette Cowan described it as an appropriate development at UHL, following a 132% increase in new referrals in dermatology services.

Mid-Western Hospitals Development Trust chair, Jim Canny said that the new centre will offer “first-class service for patients suffering from conditions”.

It is named after the Charles family, founders of the City of Dublin Skin and Cancer Hospital.