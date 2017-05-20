Sadness at death of popular Limerick runner

THERE is sadness in Limerick’s athletics community today following the death of Michael ‘Curley’ Cunningham.

Michael, who was a member of Dooneen Athletics Club in Castletroy and Bilboa Athletics Club, died this morning after a short illness.

In a statement on its Facebook page, Dooneen Athletics Club said: “Words cannot express the sadness felt among the running community. His impact as both a runner and a friend was far reaching.”

A prolific athlete, Michael, then aged 49, hit the headlines in 2013 when he completed 109 races that calendar year. He also won that year’s Great Limerick Run in May.

The year previously, the Cappamore native notched up 106 races.

Michael passed away peacefully at Milford Care Centre. He is sadly missed by his parents Mary and John, brothers Sean and George, sisters Caroline, Marie and Brenda, his partner Maire, as well as brother-in-law Liam, aunts, uncle nieces, nephew, cousins, relatives and friends.

He is reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home in Cappamore this Monday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 8pm to St. Michael's Church.

His Requiem Mass takes place on Tuesday from 11.30am, and he will be laid to rest at Doon Cemetery.