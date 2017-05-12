Limerick Fire Service at scene of city incident
Units from city and Shannon at site of fire
Limerick Fire Service at the scene of the fire on Clancy Strand
A NUMBER of units from Limerick Fire Service are currently at the scene of a fire in the city.
Several units from Limerick city and one from Shannon are tackling a fire at a property on Clancy Strand this Friday evening.
The fire service received the call around 7.30pm and remain at the scene.
It is understood that the fire is at a derelict property on Clancy Strand, in the vicinity of the Curragower Bar.
