Limerick Fire Service at scene of city incident

Units from city and Shannon at site of fire

Limerick Fire Service at the scene of the fire on Clancy Strand

A NUMBER of units from Limerick Fire Service are currently at the scene of a fire in the city.

Several units from Limerick city and one from Shannon are tackling a fire at a property on Clancy Strand this Friday evening.

The fire service received the call around 7.30pm and remain at the scene.

It is understood that the fire is at a derelict property on Clancy Strand, in the vicinity of the Curragower Bar.

More to follow.