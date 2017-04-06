A 'wonderful move' as US giant buys Limerick-based Dooley car rental fleet

THE Irish subsidiary of US car rental group Enterprise has bought the car rental business of the Dan Dooley Group for an undisclosed sum.

Enterprise Rent-A-Car Ireland bought the 50-year-old business and takes over a fleet of more than 1,400 vehicles and international customers and contracts from the Limerick-based Dan Dooley Group.

The deal will see Enterprise Rent-A-Car Ireland increase its inbound business from north America.

Other divisions in the Dan Dooley Group, including Ford dealerships in Knocklong and Tipperary, are not affected by the acquisition.

“The sale went through on Friday, March 31. I think it is a wonderful move,” Pat Dooley, CEO, Dooley Group told the Limerick Leader this week.

“What is included is the fleet, the goodwill and the contracts we have already entered into with overseas tour operators - that’s where the value is and the book of business that’s on the cards for this year already.”

When asked if business is busy as ever, Pat replied: “It is gigantic - busier than it’s been before.

“I think Ireland is just perceived as a safe destination at the moment compared to other European countries and there are a lot more flights landing here especially from North America and there is more frequency.

“The value is good now compared to what it used to be so they are getting a good bang for their buck. It’s almost year round now compared to before when it was just summer business,” added Mr Dooley.

Enterprise is the world’s largest car rental company, operating the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands in more than 85 countries globally.

The operations director/general manager of Dooley Car Rentals, Gerry McDermott, will continue to lead the Dooley Car Rentals business independently, which has around 50 employees. Pat Dooley meanwhile, will remain in an advisory role.

Dan Dooley originally opened his first garage in Knocklong in July 1961 and since then the Dooley name has been synonymous with the motor trade industry.