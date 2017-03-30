Measures at Shannon Airport are 'to reduce costs'

SHANNON Airport has proposed the introduction of a range of measures to reduce costs and help facilitate a €44 million investment programme over the next five years.

The airport says it has commenced discussions on proposals to operate to optimal manning levels to meet the needs of airline customers.

In response to a media query, a spokesperson for the airport said that the proposed measures include the realignment of Shannon Airport from a full-time Category 9 to a flexible Category 9 service.

“This and other operational changes will result in a lower employee requirement and, to that end, we are proposing a Voluntary Early Retirement Scheme (“VER”) to employees over the age of 55 years as at January 1 2017.”

The airport is also seeking to agree a redeployment programme for a number of business areas.

“We also require a number of measures which are vital to ensure we meet the needs of the business in the most cost effective manner. Among them are roster and shift changes, and work practice changes and efficiencies.

“These savings will bring Shannon’s competitiveness closer in line with accepted international aviation standards and ensure revenues are available to reinvest and drive employment elsewhere on the airport campus.”