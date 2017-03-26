Deaths in Limerick - March 26, 2017

The death has occurred of Tom Maloney, of Wolfe Tone Street, Limerick city, on March 25, peacefully at Sancta Maria Nursing Home. Beloved husband of the late Nora and dearest father of John and Margaret (Devine). Deeply regretted by his son-in-law Seamus and daughter-in-law Gina, grandchildren Séan, Sarah, Ronan and Shona, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Monday, March 27, from 5.30pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Joseph’s Church. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, March 28m, at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Thomas O’Connell, of The Square, Abbeyfeale, on March 25, peacefully at Áras Mhuire Nursing Home Listowel, Thomas, dearly loved brother of Noreen and the late Kathleen, Nelius and Michael J. (Joe); deeply regretted by his sister-in-law Josephine, niece, nephews , grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, neighbours and friends. R.I.P. Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Monday from 6.30 p.m. followed by removal at 8.00 p.m. to Church of the Assumption Abbeyfeale. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.00 a.m. Funeral afterwards to Reilig Íde Naofa Abbeyfeale.

The death has occurred of Sean Ryan, of Mungret Court, Watergate, peacefully at Milford Care Centre in the presence of his family. Pre-deceased by his brother Tommy. Dear brother of Cecilia, Joan & Carmel. Regretted by his nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Tuesday from 6pm followed by removal at 7pm to St. John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass, Wednesday at 11am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (old) Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Marion Ward (née) Hourigan, Marion, of Newtown Caherconlish, peacefully at the University Hospital, Limerick. Beloved partner of Willie Browne, dearly loved mother of Patrick, David, William, Gretta, Vivienne, Marion & Rebecca. Sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters Reena & Phyllis, brothers Donal & Michael, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Ballyneety, Monday from 6pm followed by removal at 8pm to Our Lady Mother of the Church, Caherconlish. Requiem Mass, Tuesday at 11.30am followed by Cremation in the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Oncology Unit of the University Hospital, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Desmond Boland Jr, of Casement Avenue, Janesboro, at Milford Hospice, late of Aer Rianta Shannon, and the CBS, Curraghower & Dunraven Pipe Bands. Beloved son of Kay and Dessie and dearest brother of Niall, Niamh, Shane & Catherine. Deeply regretted by aunts, uncles, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Sunday (Mar. 26th) from 5.30pm. Removal at 7pm to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro. Requiem Mass on Monday (Mar. 27th) at 11am. Burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Patrick Browne, of Knocklong, peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Loving husband of the late Anne and father of the Late David. Deeply regretted by his son Gary, brother, sisters, daughter in law Lesley, sisters in law, brothers in law, grandson Raymond, nieces, nephews, cousins, family relatives and friends. Reposing at Daverns Funeral home, Hospital, Co. Limerick this Sunday evening from 5.30pm followed by removal at 7pm to St. Josephs church Knocklong. Funeral mass on Monday (27/March/17) at 11.30am burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers on please, donations in lieu to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Teresa Meehan (née Goodwin), of Lacca, Castleconnell, March 25. Deeply regretted by her sons Michael and David, daughters Joan and Charlotte, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Reposing at Milford Care Centre on Monday, 27th March, from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to St Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am, burial afterwards in Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Alzheimer’s Research. House Private please.

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Reddan (née Hayes), of Cosgrove Park, Moyross, late nursing staff at St Joseph's Hospital and Keane Street, Kilalee. Survived by husband Michael, sons Foncie, Michael, Liam and Colm, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Alfie, sister Emily, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home on Monday from 5pm with removal at 6.30pm to Corpus Christi Church, Moyross. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am, with burial afterwards in Ballycannon Cemetery Meelick. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Stephen Staff, of Ballinacarriga, Kildimo, peacefully at his residence. Survived by his wife Peggy, daughters Patricia, Paula, Mary, Stephanie and Marguerite, sisters, granddaughter and grandson, nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews, sons in law, brothers and sisters in law, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Downey's Funeral Home, Pallaskenry on Sunday from 5pm to 8pm with removal afterwards to St Joseph's Church, Kildimo. Requiem mass on Monday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in in Kildimo Cemetery. House private please.

The death has occurred of Mary Walsh (née Barry), of Lisbane, Shanagolden, deeply regretted by her husband Jimmy, sons Mike, Joe and James, daughters-in-law, brother Joe, sisters Sr. Kay and Tess, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandson Paddy, relatives and large circle of friends. R.I.P. Reposing at St. Kieran’s Church, Coolcappa this Monday evening from 8pm to 9.30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Kilbradren Cemetery.