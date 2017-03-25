Trial for crime spree in Limerick village

A YOUNG man who is charged in connection with a spate of burglaries and theft offences in Oola is to stand trial on indictment at the circuit court.

Frank Ryan, aged 23, who has an address at Boherdots, Oola faces more than a dozen charges relating to the offences which happened at various locations in the village during the early hours of January 27, 2016.

During a review of the case, Sergeant Michelle Leahy, prosecuting, told Kilmallock Court that a file had been prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in relation to the matter.

She said directions were recently received and that the matter is to proceed on indictment at the circuit court.

Mr Ryan, who is currently in custody, faces a three burglary charges, nine theft charges and a single charge of criminal damage.

It is alleged that a number of parked cars, a truck and several private houses were broken into on the date of the offences.

A variety of property was allegedly stolen including sunglasses, items of clothing, two mountain bikes, tools, cash and a wallet containing various bank cards.

A set of golf clubs from also taken from a shed at the rear of one of the houses which was allegedly broken into.

Noting the directions of the DPP, Judge Marian O’Leary granted an application for an adjournment to facilitate the preparation of a book of evidence.

Once completed, a copy will be served on the defendant and the matter will be sent forward for trial on indictment at the circuit court.

Mr Ryan was remanded in continuing custody and is due to appear before the court again in April 11, next.

If convicted of the burglary charges, he faces a maximum sentence of 14 years’ imprisonment.

The maximum sentence for theft on indictment is five years’ imprisonment while criminal damage attracts a potential sentence of ten years’ imprisonment.

While the matter is likely to come before Limerick Circuit Court in May, it is unlikely to be listed for trial before the summer given the current lists.