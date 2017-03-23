Limerick authorities deal with oil spill on Allaughan River

LIMERICK City and County Council has said it is dealing with an oil spill on the Allaughan River near Abbeyfeale.

The local authority was alerted to reports of oil in the water at lunchtime today.

Oil, believed to be central heating oil, is flowing along the river, close to its confluence with the River Feale.

The Allaughan River is quite fast moving at present.

An assessment of the options to deal with the spill is underway. Booms are being deployed near the bridge in Abbeyfeale.

The council said it was working with Inland Fisheries Ireland to manage the incident and Irish Water has been notified.

A spokesperson said further updates would be issued as information was received.