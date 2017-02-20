'Rest in peace little Angel': Tragedy as two-year-old laid to rest

A TWO-YEAR-OLD boy who touched the hearts of an entire community was tragically laid to rest this Monday.

Evan Jones, from Newport, was buried in Rockvale Cemetery following Mass of the Angels at noon.

A moving message has been left on the Team Evan Jones Facebook page, set-up to raise funds for his medical treatment.

It reads: “Your wings were ready but my heart was not. Rest in peace little Angel.”

Evan passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday.

He will be for ever cherished by his loving and heartbroken parents Paddy and Marisa, baby brother Ben, grandparents Tony and Anne Murray and Paddy and Kathleen Jones, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and friends.

When Evan was 20 months-old it was discovered that a large tumour was growing in his neck. Doctors felt that it was too risky to operate at this point so Evan was immediately put on chemotherapy.

Unfortunately as this did not reduce the tumour as had been hoped, the team decided that a high risk operation to remove it was now the only option for little Evan.

After a long, harrowing nine hour operation the tumour was successfully removed to the delight of everyone. But the happiness was short-lived as the biopsy result confirmed that Evan had a malignant Rhabdoid tumour, which is a very aggressive and rare form of cancer that is mainly found in children under two.

The Team Evan Jones committee was formed to raise money for his treatment and a possible stem cell transplant. Somehow Evan remained a happy and carefree child, as the gorgeous photos show, despite everything he had been through.

Aged just two years and three months, his heart breaking battle ended on Saturday but his memory will live on. Such was the love shown for Evan that the committee’s target of €40,000 was well exceeded.

Over 1,200 took part in a fun run and 450 attended a benefit night and auction.

Paddy and Marisa said they were “overwhelmed” by all the support that the community had shown towards them – not just financially but in terms of well-wishes and the positivity they got from seeing the crowds turn up for their little boy.

And hundreds upon hundreds came out to show their support at the removal on Sunday and Evan’s funeral Mass this Monday. May he rest in peace.