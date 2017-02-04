Limerick man fined after his dog is killed

A SEVENTY-two-year-old man whose beloved dog was killed when she was struck by a motorbike has been convicted and fined.

Coleman Maher, from Upper Athea in Athea, faced Newcastle West court with a charge under Section 9 of the Control of Dogs Act.

His dog was struck by a motorcycle on the road outside his home on June 5 of last year.

“I was in a state of shock, I loved the dog, I had her since she was nine weeks old,” Mr Maher told the court.

Mr Maher was offered the opportunity to consult with a solicitor, as he appeared in court without one, but he was eager to settle the case immediately without representation.

He told the court that the case had been “taking over” his life since the accident which caused the death of his pet dog.

Mr Maher told the court that the dog was “halfway into our property” when she was hit by the motorcyclist.

He added that he kept calling her to come back inside the property.

In a statement taken by gardaí after the incident, the driver said that he was overtaking a cyclist, who also gave a statement. The cyclist described hearing the sound of the motorcycle striking the dog.

Judge Mary Larkin said: “The dog wasn’t on your premises so it seems you are responsible,” adding that “the law is very simple”.

Mr Maher pleaded with Inspector Alan Cullen of Newcastle West garda station to investigate the problem of speeding on his road by motorcyclists, especially on Sundays, which he called “slaughter day”.

Insp Cullen agreed to look into the ongoing issue.

Judge Larkin sympathised with the defendant, saying: “I appreciate that this was a very traumatic experience for you.”

Mr Maher was fined €50 and recognizance was set at €250 in the event of an appeal.