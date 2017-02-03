Limerick restaurant was ordered to close for multiple breaches of regulations

A COUNTY Limerick restaurant was ordered to close after environmental health officers discovered a dry goods store was being used as a bedroom.

A Closure Order, under the provisions of the EC (Official Control of Foodstuffs) Regulations 2010, was served on the proprietor of Ali Baba, Bank Place, Rathkeale on December 8, last following an inspection of the premises.

Documents released under the Freedom of Information Act show that HSE inspectors discovered “a mattress complete with bed linen” on the floor of the dry goods store.

According to the report, the bed was “found on the floor where the shelving had been, along with a plugged-in electrical heater”.

Other breaches of regulations included the presence of a “large dirty greasy wheelie bin” in the main food preparation area along with a potato peeler unit which should have been located in the chipping room.

Water was leaking through the ceiling of the main preparation area and “ponding” on the floor which resulted in dampness on the floor and walls in an area where food was being prepared.

According to the report, the walk-in coldroom was “filthy” while the walls and sides of the freezers in the dry goods store “were covered in black mould from dampness”.

Previously, the Food Safety Authority of Ireland confirmed the Closure Order was lifted on December 9, 2016.

Separately, a take away premises in Limerick city was ordered to close this week.

A Closure Order under the provisions of the FSAI Act 1998, was served on the proprietor of Hot Spot, Parnell Street on Monday.