Limerick man dies following mountain bike accident
Gardai are investigating the incident on behalf of the local coroner
GARDAI are investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of a Limerick man at the weekend.
It is understood that Warren B Smith died after he was seriously injured in a mountain-biking accident in County Tipperary on Saturday afternoon.
Gardai at Borrisokane say they are investigating the death of the 50-year-old, who was living near Patrickswell, on behalf of the local coroner.
The remains of the father-of-one, who worked for 3 Ireland, will repose at Thompsons Funeral Home in the city between 5.30pm and 7pm on Wednesday ahead of a Humanist Service.
A private cremation will take place on Thursday.
Mr Smith is survived by his son, Odhinn; his father David; his stepmother Debbie and his partner Simone.
