Bloom impresses once again

I attended the Bloom Show in the Phoenix Park on Saturday.

Despite the poor forecast the sun shone between occasional showers and it was a pleasant day overall. The show contained twenty four sensational gardens, a plant display, a food market that had 50 of the best Irish artisan food producers and cookery demonstrations from some of Ireland’s top chefs. The show covers 10 acres in the Phoenix Park while Chelsea Show is confined to 5 acres. The increase space gives people more space to move around and allows more space for the show gardens.

The first prize in the display gardens was won by Oliver and Liat Schurmann of Mount Venus Nursery for their show garden that was inspired by the rugged Connemara Coast. The ‘FBD Insurance Transition’ garden features a water-landscape with a dramatic tidal effect, capturing the essence of the Irish coast.

The husband and wife team are celebrated Bloom garden designers, having previously won seven Bloom awards.

It was very evocative and great to see a garden taking inspiration from the “Wild Atlantic Way”.

The food market at bloom has become very popular over the years. Organised by Bord Bia the market is similar to the farmers market. The 50 stalls were run by the producers themselves displaying a range of produce such as breads, cupcakes, jams, homemade chocolate, farmhouse cheeses, sauces and smoke fish.

There was an opportunity to taste the food and purchase it.

The nursery and floral marquee contained plants from some of the best nurseries in Ireland. Full details of this years Bloom are on their website and I’d recommend putting the event into your calendar for next year.

Jobs for the week

In the glasshouse prune the vine to allow one bunch of grapes to develop on each stem. Cut the stem at two leaves beyond the bunch of grapes.

As the grapes develop thin out the grapes in each bunch using a scissors. This will allow better circulation of air between the developing grapes and avoid mildew.

Thin out vegetable seedlings like lettuce, turnip, beetroot and parsnips while the soil is moist. Tomato plants can be planted outdoors now in a sunny, sheltered position in good soil.

Rhododendrons that have finished flowering can be dead headed by removing the old flower head, this will encourage better growth and flower buds for the following year, especially on young plants.

Continue to spray for rose blackspot and potato blight, especially after damp weather.

This is a tricky time for all trees and shrubs planted in the last twelve months. Watch out for small, crinkled, distorted leaves or dropping leaves. Water, but no feed, will help such plants to survive the dry conditions. Remove grass and weeds around the base of these plants and use a bark mulch to conserve moisture.

Flower and Garden Club Notices

The Limerick Flower and Garden Club are holding their monthly flower evening on Tuesday 13th June at 8pm at the Greenhills Hotel, Ennis Road, Limerick. There will be a demonstration on the night by Janet Maddock.

Get tips and advice for your garden at the Summer Gardening course at the LCETB, Adult Learning Centre, Kilmallock. This course runs for 6 weeks every Monday, from 10 am to 12pm and is free to all. The course will cover areas of gardening of most interest to the participants. For example, planting and caring for your hanging baskets, pruning or lawn control or whatever participants want to learn. To register ring Ballyhoura Development, Kilmallock at 063 20517.