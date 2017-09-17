Limerick lady rides home in style

I WAS so delighted to be back in Killarney for the Best Dressed Lady's Day which was sponsored by Keanes Jewellers. After a few years of absence from judging the best dressed ladies, I was only delighted when Keanes Jewellers got in touch and asked me to judge it.

What always fascinates me about best dressed is the way the ladies bring their own individuality and style to each garment. Style transcends all ages and I made sure to show that when choosing the top 10 best dressed ladies on the day. Having said that, I have always found it very difficult when choosing a winner. The winner of best dressed Lady was Siobhan Kennedy from Tournafulla who wore a fantastic white jumpsuit by Aisling Maher in Adare. She won an 18 carat white gold diamond pendant from Keanes Jewellers worth a cool €3,000! The 10 runners up received amazing goody bags also from Keanes Jewellers.

I thought Siobhan looked outstanding from the minute I saw her.

I think jumpsuits have become a huge part of our lifestyle in regards to fashion as they can be worn from daytime to evening wear and are perfect for any special occasions. My favourite thing about the jumpsuit is that it can be embraced by all ages!

I would also like congratulations to Eva Hayes from Limerick who won best dressed lady at the Longines Irish Champions Weekend in Leopardstown last weekend. She won an incredible prize valued at €10,000 which includes shopping experiences from Ireland’s elite fashion houses. She looked fabulous as she wore a dress from Phoenix V and a hat from Carol Kennelly Millinery.

Don't forget to attend the Limerick Races on Sunday, October 8 for Keanes Jewellers Ladies Day, where Limerick Blogger, Sinead O'Brien will be judging the best dressed lady

Meanwhile, come and join me this coming Saturday, October 16 in Brown Thomas Limerick where I will be presenting three fashion shows from the autumn winter collection of Max Mara. Shows start at 12 noon . Looking forward to seeing you all.