True style icon Princess Diana will live on forever

IT definitely doesn't feel that it is 20 years since the death of Princess Diana. I recently attended a special event at Newbridge Silverware Museum of Style Icons where they were hosting a new exhibition to showcase some of Diana’s most famous garments and personal items.

I have always been a huge admirer of Diana's style, and when I got a call recently from the Sunday Independent Life Magazine to pick my favourite piece from the collection, I chose the famous black dress, famously worn by the princess in June 1994 on the night that Prince Charles admitted his affair with Camilla Parker Bowles in a TV interview. I was honoured to be photographed up close with this dress for a feature in Life Magazine. Little did I know that I would be invited back to Newbridge Silverware to meet the incredible Elizabeth Emanuel who together with her husband David were chosen to design the wedding dress worn by the princess in 1981. In the age before Instagram and social media the allure and style of Princess Diana meant that she made headlines right across the world.

The exhibition, A Fashion Legacy runs until September 30 at the Museum of Style Icons at Newbridge Silverware.