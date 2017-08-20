Everything is coming up Roses!

I SIMPLY cannot wait for this Sunday to arrive! It is of course the Rose of Tralee International Festival Autumn Winter Fashion Show. There will be over 30 models and crew all from the Holman Lee Agency travelling to the Dome.

In the line-up for the fashion show you can expect to see some of Limerick’s finest boutiques form the city and county - all taking part in the unique fashion show. It’s the first autumn winter fashion show in the country each year.

It gives you lots of ideas and tips on colours and shapes, and what’s in and what’s not, which is very important if you are shopping.

Year after year, the Rose of Tralee fashion show encourages Irish designs, and this year’s event will see the introduction of the Rose of Tralee International Designer of the Year Awards sponsored by Cathriona’s Hair Group, with a prize of €1,000 for the winner.

The finalists for this year’s awards are from across the country including Newry, Donegal, Offaly, Dublin, Limerick, Tipperary and of course Tralee. The judging of style on the night won’t be confined to the catwalk as one lucky woman in the audience will win a magnificent prize worth €1,000 for being the best dressed lady.

The highlight for me will be when RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars winner and former Kerry footballer, Aidan O’Mahony, will set the catwalk alight when he tip toes down the catwalk with ballroom International Generation Dance Group. It promises to be a night filled with fashion and fun tickets are still available on www.roseoftralee.ie