The VIP treatment on the Leeside

II HAD the pleasure of jointly opening Azure jewellery’s brand new store based at 23 George's Quay, Cork with the newly elected Lord Mayor, Tony Fitzgerald. The new building is home to the new retail design studio under the direction of proprietor Audrey Lehane.

I first met Audrey when I was searching for a particular pair of earrings to wear to the VIP Style awards in 2016. That year I wore a beautiful black dress by Marion Murphy Cooney and was looking for earrings to complement it. I contacted Audrey and she designed a beautiful pair of chandelier-style earrings which I loved, so between my MMC dress and the Azure earrings I walked away with the VIP Most Stylish Woman award on the night.

Azure jewellery seems to be extremely popular with the Limerick ladies and is stocked by Ryan's Jewellers in Roches Street, who carry the bridalwear collection.

Sinead’s in Annacotty stocks some amazing pieces for occasional wear and Ela Maria in Newcastle West stock the complete range.

I had a very warm welcome from the Cork people especially the Lord Mayor who I found to be extremely charming. We were chatting about Limerick and he was very complimentary about our city and asked me to send him a copy of this article when it is published.

He also invited me to visit the mayoral offices when next in Cork as I spend a considerable amount of time there when presenting my fashion slot on the RTE Today show, which I will be returning to in early September with Oxendales.ie

Rose of Tralee

ON another note I would love you to put a note in your diary for the Rose of Tralee international fashion show on August 20 in the Dome where a number of Limerick city and county fashion stores will be participating. Tickets available from the Rose Office.