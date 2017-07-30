Cathriona is a cut above in the Kingdom

IHAD almost forgotten how beautiful Dingle is as it had been so long since I was there. I made the trip to the wonderful Kingdom to catch up with a very good colleague of mine, Cathriona Rohan who started in the hairdressing business in 2003 in Castlegregory in Co Kerry.

Cathriona opened her second salon in Tralee two years ago and I was delighted to be part of the opening ceremony of her third salon in Dingle last week.

Cathriona has been hugely supportive of the Holman Lee Agency and on August 20 she will be the main sponsor of the Rose of Tralee International Designer of the Year Awards which will see designers from all over Ireland participating in this prestigious event.

On my visit to Dingle I was delighted to meet Eimear Varian Barry who is at the top of her game as one of the UK’s top influencers and lifestyle bloggers with over 69,000 followers.

This 30-year-old worked in Cork FM before heading Stateside and then to the UK. In a short few years she has gained the attention of brands such as Next, Gap, Dorothy Perkins, River Island and Garnier and has recently taken over the account of designer Julien Macdonald who is one of the UK’s top designers. Recently she was asked to join the affiliate programme Reward Style @ liketoknow.it which matches bloggers and brands to generate hundreds of millions in sales.

Would you believe Eimear was just 18 years of age when she rang me. She was interested in modelling and I asked her to send in a picture but she decided to take a different route and how well it has all worked out for her!