Best of Limerick makes good telly

IT was great to showcase the best of Limerick’s glamour on TV3’s Ireland AM recently. We have some great independent fashion stores here in Limerick City for occasional wear, the likes of Be Fabulous, The Ivory Closet and now we have a new kid on the block: Glowing Girlies Boutique, who opened her new store in Anne Street.

I was very taken with the beautiful evening wear from an Australian designer Portia and Scarlette, which is exclusive to Glowing Girlies Boutique.

The models and Sinead Desmond were extremely impressed with the dresses as they were bang on trend.

I am always thrilled when Limerick stores come on board to support us and to promote the city, and another one of them is Limerick's Debs Virginia’s. The royal blue dress showcased on the fashion slot went down a treat with the audience and is available in the store.

I hope to feature a lot more Limerick boutiques in the upcoming few months and I hope it will bring shoppers to the city.

I was also thrilled to introduce our two new Limerick models: Kyla McGowan and Sarah Cregan, who were well received by the viewers and complemented by all.I would like to thank Claire O’Brien for the great hair styles as well!

Pride of Tipperary

I have been part of Pride of Tipperary annual fashion show for as long as I can remember. It was held again this year in the most picturesque of places in Tipperary, Aherlow House Hotel with the spectacular views and great atmosphere.

The contestants are always lovely to meet as their all intelligent and wonderful young women. It was great to listen to their interviews presented so professionally by Jim Ryan.

The judging panel consisted of Andrew O’Neill, Michelle Ryan, Laura Moore, Joanne Hubbard and Anna Touhy Halligan. The wonderfully deserving winner on the night of the 2017 Pride of Tipperary was Michelle McLaughlin.

It was lovely to see a wide range of fashion looks coming from boutiques from Mitchelstown, Thurles, Limerick and of course, Tipp town.