Cooking up a storm with Alice

ALICE O’Farrell and Bron O’Loughlin were toasted at a fabulous dinner party to celebrate their success at the Gourmand World Cookbook Awards for their charity book, The Cookbook.

The wonderful celebration took place at Brimstone Bar and Grill which is located at Riverpoint Building, Dock Road. The pair funded their own trip to Yantai in China where the awards took place.

When chatting with Alice she said she was thrilled with the award but said the honour belonged to all contributors to The Cookbook.

The reason behind the charity cookbook was to raise funds for Limerick cancer charities and she certainly did that.

Alice, who is a good friend of mine, is marking five years free of cancer. As a result of our friendship I took part in the campaign Hope Calendar which saw Alice raise €76,000 for the symptomatic breast unit in UHL.

Copies of The Cookbook are available in local book stores and online with www.thecookbook.ie.

Pride of Tipperary

WHAT a great night we had at the annual Pride of Tipperary fashion show in Aherlow House Hotel, Co Tipperary this Tuesday night. The contestants were all fabulous young women. The fashion was from all local boutiques and stores from Tipperary and Mitchelstown to Limerick. All the proceeds from the evening went to South Tipperary Hospice and there was lots of entertainment for everyone. Well done to everyone involved!