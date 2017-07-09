Glam group make for great contest

WE thoroughly enjoyed the company of a group of extremely beautiful, talented, intelligent young women at this year’s Miss Limerick contest. The glamorous event took place at the Clayton Hotel, Steamboat Quay.

The location of the hotel on the banks of the River Shannon lends itself beautifully to the atmosphere of the Pegasus Suite. The contestants came from Limerick city, county and beyond and I have to say really did themselves proud.

We would like to say a special thank you to Sharon from Glitzi Bitz who supply the eye-catching tiaras each year, Patricia from Ring O’ Roses who supply the beautiful flower bouquets and Dr Eamonn Noonan from Toothache who will help the winners keep a sparkling smile. Thank you also to Forrestal Wine Merchants for the prosecco reception and not forgetting Shaws Department Store which supplied crystal for the winners. This year Swamp showcased the latest trends which were modelled by the contestants and Abella Viva gifted each contestant with a personalised goodie bag.

The all-important gown for the newly crowned Miss Limerick 2017 Racha Mennad will be specially designed by Marion Murphy Cooney which she will then wear going to the final of Miss Ireland 2017. We would like to sincerely thank all sponsors and suppliers.

TV Showcase

ON TV3’s Ireland AM I had the pleasure of showcasing beautiful designs from Ela Maria, Newcastle West, Connolly Man, Limerick and Keanes Jewellers Limerick.

The reaction from the viewers to the looks which included ladies wear showcasing mother-of-the-bride/groom to menswear from Connolly Man went down a treat, not forgetting Keanes Jewellers who teamed all the looks with eye-catching top brands in watches, earrings, bracelets and all jewellery.

It was great to show the great retailers we have here in Limerick city and county.