Well done to Dáithí and Richard!

I TRAVELLED to Dublin again recently to team up with Maura Derrane and Dáithí O Sé to celebrate season five of The Today Show on RTE 1.

The event was held in an amazing venue called Nolita on South Great George's Street. Maura was looking relaxed, rested and tanned from her holiday in the sun with husband John and son Cal.

Of course Daithi was in great form looking as dapper as always just back from a break in the States with his beautiful wife Rita and gorgeous son Michael Óg.

The event itself was wall-to-wall with influencers and stylist, who were most enthusiastic about returning to season six of the Today Show.

I'm really enjoying my time with RTE in Cork working with Oxendales on the show and I am already looking forward to the next season.

Mayoral reception

I WAS thrilled that Mayor Kieran O'Hanlon honoured my friend Richard Lynch with a mayoral reception in City Hall for his incredible work with I Love Limerick.

It was packed with some of Richard’s great friends and admirers like Leanne Moore, Maria Byrne, and, of course, Helen O’Donnell.

In his speech, Mayor Kieran O’Hanlon said that Richard does a lot of work for communities in Limerick and is always so positive about his message. I completely agree - he is a wonderful ambassador for our great city and county. Well done Richard!