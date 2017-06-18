Tough task of picking Miss Limerick

IT’S that time of year again when we prepare to choose the next young woman to represent our proud city and county for the coming year!

The annual Miss Limerick/World Beauty Pageant 2017 in association with the Clayton Hotel Limerick will take place on Thursday, June 22 in the Clayton Hotel Steamboat Quay. Doors will open at 7pm.

Limerick has had a great success rate in this competition - on a number of occasions we have gone home with the Miss Ireland title and also at times the runner-up crown.

This year, the hugely successful fashion brand Swamp is sponsoring a high summer fashion showcase featuring the contestants of Miss Limerick. As well Abella Viva Tan are sponsoring the goody bags for all the contestants and a year’s supply of their luxurious tan to the winner!

Also Catherine Hickey and her team will be working their magic on the contestants’ make-up, and the Hugh Campbell Hair Group will be on hand to style the hair for each contestant. We are extremely proud of our current Miss Limerick Aoife McNamara. As well as being a wonderful role model for young women Aoife is a local charity activist giving generously of her time to Claire’s Wish Foundation and attending numerous charity events throughout Munster. Last year’s first runner-up Ciara Buckley was also a wonderful representative for Limerick.

I am always so impressed with the generosity that Limerick businesses show to the newly crowned Miss Limerick every year, from the tiaras by Glitzy Bits to the crystal by Shaws, a beautiful gown by Marion Murphy Cooney, and many more wonderful prizes. We are delighted to announce that this year the chairperson of the judging panel is the multi-talented Leanne Moore who will be assisted by Limerick Chronicle columnist Patrick McLoughney, make-up artist Catherine Hickey, the current Miss Limerick Aoife McNamara and runner-up Ciara Buckley. MC for the evening is Patrick Hogan

The search for Miss Limerick is still on-going so if you would like to be part of this wonderful experience please email the Holman Lee agency at reception@holmanlee.ie.