LimerickTagged trends number 1

WE WERE all so happy with the recent #LimerickTagged event and the fact that we trended as number one in Ireland on Twitter!

At one stage we were even ahead of the Eurovision and the visit of Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall to Ireland. The aim of #LimerickTagged was to promote Limerick as a fashion, food and lifestyle destination.

As I have been part of Limerick’s fashion industry for nearly 50 years now I am always so proud when we get together as a city and county and come up with new initiatives. We were one of the first to have a Limerick fashion week; we were one of the first to host International Student Design Awards; and I believe we were one of the first to host a Christmas fashion trail. We are also very proud of the fact that some of the top digital influencers, models, and current the Miss Ireland started their careers here in Limerick with The Holman Lee Agency.

I myself have won so many awards for style and fashion, and most of the time I can be found in stunning fashion from Limerick based boutiques and designers.

On behalf of myself and The Holman Lee Agency, I would like to thank everyone in the city for getting behind these unique events which have happened throughout the decades and long it may continue!