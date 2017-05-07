What a great weekend in Limerick

OUR LOVELY Limerick really came alive over the weekend when thousands poured into the city centre for one of the bestever Riverfest's,

The majestic River Shannon was the breathtaking backdrop for a whole host of events including water sports, fireworks displays, barbeques and the Riverfest Village.

The city also played host to the hugely anticipated Barringtons Hospital Great Limerick Run, as well as Fashion Friday, which kicked off the weekend festivities in the beautiful new Bowes Ryan Café in Arthurs Quay.

Limerick ladies and some gentleman enjoyed fantastic fashion from our top fashion houses in the city, and all for a good cause, with the proceeds from the teas, coffees and petit fours during the event going to Milford Hospice Limerick.

I just want to congratulate everyone involved for making the whole weekend such a wonderful success and I am already looking forward to get year's festival.

Oxendales ad filming

AFTER all of that, I headed off to Powerscourt Hotel, which is located in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow. It is one of the most scenic and historic estates in Ireland. I was there with the production team from TV3 and the creative team from Oxendales. We were filming ads which will be going out at the end of May and feature my style tips which I hope you will enjoy as I had a lot of fun filming them!

Top model Sarah McGovern who was working with me on the shoot was telling me that she has switched from Andrea Roche’s Model agency to Assets Model Agency and is extremely busy!

I wish her the very best of luck!