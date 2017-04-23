Celebrations for a creative genius

IT was a commemoration and a celebration at the Hunt Museum recently when family and friends got together to celebrate the life and designs of my late great friend John Mc Namara.

They came in their hundreds looking so glamorous making it one of the most stylish evenings in the city in a long time. John would have been so chuffed as most of the ladies were wearing his designs.

John's designs were showcased that evening and will continue for the following three weeks.

He had a great admiration for young fashion designers and this is where the idea came for the first inaugural, John Mc Namara achievement award.

Students enteries came from Mallow College of Tailoring, Limerick College of Further Education and Limerick School of Art and Design. With the winning design come from Jane Eglinton from LSAD.

I would personally like to thank everyone that attended in particular his family and close friends who helped organise the exhibition.

John and I had a very strong bond and mutual affection for each other and I know that he would be so proud of the affection, love and admiration that was bestowed on him by the people of Limerick.

Chat to you soon!

- Celia