Limerick boutiques firmly in focus

I HAD a fantastic evening at the cocktails, cuisine and style event in the gorgeous Cornstore Restaurant, Limerick. The restaurant was packed to capacity and the style was beyond fabulous on the night.

There was prosecco flowing and a wonderful meal was served. The fashion on the evening was from some of the city and county’s top stores including Gretta Gibbs, Sinead’s Boutique, Amee’s, Catherine McCormack’s, Sash Fashions, Be Fabulous, The Ivory Closet, My Choice and Noel’s Menswear.

Makeup was provided by Sarah Morris of the fabulous Brown Thomas beauty hall Limerick with hair styling by the Hugh Campbell Hair Group. The glamorous evening was sponsored by Specsavers who just launched their glamorous and fabulous new Kylie Minogue eyewear range. The range of glasses and sunglasses are fitted with stylish frames and the mix of styles boast understated elegance. There was a hint of subtle bling to be seen in the range which I loved. Kylie’s favourite style was reinvented vintage inspired by 50’s college looks. This collection is available in Specsavers, Limerick. Of course, every fabulous fundraiser in Limerick is for a worthy charity and Cocktails, Cuisine and Style was no different.

It was wonderful to see such a fantastic event in aid of Pieta House which provides a free, therapeutic approach to people who are in suicidal distress and those who engage in self-harm.