Sowing the seeds for a lovely Rose

IT was great to be back in the RTE studios with Oxendales for the Today Show. I'm looking forward to doing more shows over the coming weeks where I will be discussing some of spring summer's most on trend looks.

Of course, at this time of year, the topic of conversation with Dáithí Ó Sé is the Rose Of Tralee. We chatted about how preparations are coming together for this year’s show. The annual fashion show during the Rose Festival is always a highlight for the Holman Lee Agency. Dáithí always brings something special to the show, which he has hosted now for the past seven years. It’s not only work keeping him busy these days, the weekend marked the third birthday of his son Michael. The Rose selection process has already began and it is an amazing experience for any young lady!

Mary Black

SINGER Mary Black was also in studio promoting her new album and upcoming tour. When I started chatting to the singer, I was both surprised and humbled that she already knew who I was. I have always been a big fan and I was endeared by how kind and chatty Mary was. Mary is currently celebrating 30 years as a solo artist. What an inspiration!